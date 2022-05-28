Lainey Wilson appeared on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (May 26) to perform her brand-new single, "Heart Like a Truck."

The performance marked Wilson's first time on the show, and she took the stage confidently to perform the new tune, which is about looking for a wild and free love story after heartbreak. Wilson stood at the microphone to sing the song's first verse, in which she sings about her need to be free and travel. The performance gained momentum throughout the pre-chorus, and Wilson stepped away from the mic stand to let loose on the powerful chorus, in which she compares her heart to a truck.

"It's got a lead foot down when it's leavin' / Lord knows it's taken a hell of a beatin' / A little bit of love is all that it's needin' / But it's good as it is tough / I got a heart like a truck," she sings.

Wilson continued to display her powerhouse voice as the performance gained steam — especially in the last chorus, as she held onto the final note. In the caption of a social media post, Wilson says that appearing on the show made for a "bucket list evening."

Wilson officially released "Heart Like a Truck" as her latest single on Friday, May 20. The tune follows her first No. 1 "Things a Man Oughta Know," as well as her duet with Cole Swindell, "Never Say Never." Wilson, Dallas Wilson and Trannie Anderson co-wrote the song, which Jay Joyce produced.