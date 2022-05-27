Koe Wetzel, Nelly & More Highlight Inaugural Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, TX

THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for since we first revealed that we'd be bringing Koe Wetzel to Tyler, TX for the Inaugural Rose City Music Festival. Time for the full concert reveal.

From the same minds behind Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, and the first-ever Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival, we are proud to bring the inaugural Rose City Music Festival starring Koe Wetzel, to the Square in Tyler on October 8th.

Townsquare Media, 101.5 KNUE, 107.3 KISSFM, MIX 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1, and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are proud to welcome the biggest, most eclectic concert lineup in the history of downtown Tyler. We've got something for pretty much everyone here. This one's going to be record-breaking, y'all.

First let's answer the question that everyone is asking: Tickets will go on sale Friday June, 3rd. With this stellar lineup we are expecting them to move very quickly. Want to win your way in? We've got two chances for you right now, we suggest you hop on both of them.

1. We’re giving away a pair of VIP tickets to the inaugural Rose City Music Festival! To enter to win, simply follow Rose City Music Festival on Facebook by Friday, June 3rd. We’ll announce the winner on RCMF’s Facebook page on Monday, June 6th at 12pm CST.

2. All Memorial Day Weekend we'll be giving you and your friends the chance to qualify and win a 6-Pack of tickets to the show, so get the crew together and make sure everyone gets signed up. Get more details on that here.

Oh, and if you're wondering, we've got the full Rose City Music Festival schedule down below there. Ok, let's do this. Time for the lineup:

Rose City Music Festival Schedule:

2:00pm – Gates Open

5:15pm – Untold Story

6:30pm – Fritz Hager III

7:45pm – Nelly

9:30pm – Koe Wetzel

More information on the show and link to buy tickets at THEROSECITYMUSICFESTIVAL.COM