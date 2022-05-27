Montana Senior Class Makes Principal Take Care of Horses Because of Old Law

There are many in East Texas who love taking care of their horses. While its not the old west and are able to ride them every day, its not a surprise to see a group of riders during the weekend trotting beside a highway or a backroad. And really, you have to marvel at the power, beauty and gentleness of a horse. For a group of horse loving seniors in Montana, they decided to take advantage of an old Montana law to legally prank their principal the last day of school.

In the state of Montana, their is an old law on the books that was more applicable to the late 1800's and early 1900's than for 2022. But no matter the age of the law, it is still a law and could still be enforced. For a group of seniors at Conrad High School in Missoula, Montana, they decided to take advantage of an old state law that says if a student rides their horse to school, the principal has to tend to the horse, or horses, during school hours.

So these 12 seniors saddled up on their last day of school and rode to Conrad High School. And guess what? Their principal took care of their horses throughout the day.

Montana has an old law saying if a student rides their horse to school, the school principal has to feed and tend to the... Posted by Conrad Public Schools on Monday, May 23, 2022

As many commented, the students and their principal have a great relationship and the principal took it all in stride. Others saw the picture and it brought them a sense of normalcy since this was the day after the shooting at the Uvalde elementary school.

I'm kinda surprised a law similar to this doesn't exist in Texas. Or maybe it does and I haven't dug deep enough into our state law books. But even in 2022, a law like this would certainly make sense in East Texas with the number of people who do own horses.

This is how you pull off a good senior prank. Its wholesome, its all in good fun and its 100 percent legal in the state of Montana. Good job kids.

