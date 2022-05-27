Townsquare Media, 101.5 KNUE, 107.3 KISSFM, MIX 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1, and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are proud to announce the inaugural Rose City Music Festival, coming to Downtown Tyler on October 8th, 2022!

In just our first year, we are excited to come out swinging with a massive lineup including East Texas native and Platinum selling country-rocker, Koe Wetzel, and Multi-Platinum selling, Grammy award winning artist, Nelly. plus ’22 American Idol Top 5 finisher and Tyler native Fritz Hager III.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets are going on sale on Friday, June 3rd and you can get all the details about the festival at RoseCityMusicFestival.com. But we also wanted to give you the opportunity to win tickets before they go on sale, and since it's Memorial Day weekend we wanted to go BIG and get you entered to win a 6 pack of tickets for the Rose City Music Festival!

How Do You Win the 6 Pack of Tickets for the Rose City Music Festival?

We've tried to make this as easy for you as possible. At the bottom of this article there is a very short entry form, once you complete it you're entered to win the tickets. To throw your name in the hat for another pair of tickets make sure you LIKE the Rose City Music Festival Facebook Page before Friday, June 3rd.

Put the Rose City Music Festival on Your Calendar Now

Whenever Koe Wetzel comes home to East Texas it's a show that people talk about for a long time, don't miss out. Make sure you're entered to win tickets and are ready to buy tickets on Friday, June 3rd beginning at 10:00 am.

Here is that little entry form to win the 6 tickets for the Rose City Music Festival:

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '22 Photo Gallery, Download Your Pics Now