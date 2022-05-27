Jordan Davis is continuing his streak of hit-ready releases with his anthemic new single, "What My World Spins Around."

The jaunty, feel-good tune will undoubtedly make for a good summertime concert or roadtrip jam. Throughout the autobiographical song, listeners get a glimpse of the simple, money-can’t-buy pleasures that Davis enjoys in life.

“I love a first cast when the water's glass / And the line starts to run / Or that first sip of a cold beer / When the working week's done / I love the twilight in the morning / 'Fore the day wakes up / And the windows down on the first ride / In a paid-up truck,” he shares in the first verse.

Of course, no matter how incredible those things are, they play second fiddle and “don’t even come close” to the romance Davis shares with his better half.

“That look in your eye, girl / When you catch me staring / I don't even know what it is

But now that I found it / I can't imagine me living without this / Back 40 view on our piece of ground / Watching you watch the sun going down / That's what my world spins around,” he sings in the chest-thumping chorus, clearly head over heels for her.

“This song is a reflection of me writing what I know from the place I am in my life, and letting that drive the music,” the Shreveport, La., native says of the track, which he co-wrote with Ryan Hurd and Matt Dragstrem. “It’s already been a fun one to play live and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Davis married wife Kristen in 2017, and together they share two small children.

“What My World Spins Around” offers fans a first taste of the new music Davis has been working on. It follows his ​​Platinum-certified No. 1 single “Buy Dirt,” which features country superstar and UMG Nashville labelmate Luke Bryan. The poignant life anthem topped the country radio airplay charts for two weeks and has amassed more than 524 million global streams to date.

Davis is currently on the Reboot Tour with Brooks & Dunn. Throughout the summer, he'll perform at major festivals and, for the first time, headline two shows at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

Later this fall, the “Singles You Up” singer will embark on the Middle of Somewhere Tour as direct support for Luke Combs. The trek will continue its run through December.

“What My World Spins Around” is slated to go for adds on country radio on June 6.