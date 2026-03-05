(KNUE-FM) We all know that fishing is a popular activity here in Texas, specifically in East Texas with so many great places to go bass fishing. But it’s important for all of us to follow the rules and regulations so we keep the fishing great for years to come.

What Happened at Lake Tyler

Recently, the Texas Game Wardens were made aware of a couple anglers that were taking more than their fair share of crappie out of Lake Tyler and they quickly made contact with the rule breakers to let them know what they were doing was not acceptable.

How Many Crappie Were Found

The wardens responded to Lake Tyler just in time to see the anglers leaving the fishing barge carrying a stringer of 35 crappie. In addition to all of those fish, one suspect had a basket of fish in the back of their truck that contained an additional 30 crappie.

There were two anglers that the game wardens were speaking with but only one of the men had a fishing license.

What Happens When You Exceed the Limit

As you can imagine, the game wardens wrote multiple citations for over the limit and no valid fishing license. Forty of the crappie that were found were seized and donated. According to the post online, restitution is pending for all seized fish.

While some might say it’s not a big deal, if everyone was catching over the limit that would deplete the lakes of fish for years to come.

No one wants to call the game warden, but you must follow the rules or you will face multiple citations or possibly lose your license and your ability to go fishing in the future.

