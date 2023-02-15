A Unique Galveston Airbnb Is Shaped Like A Gigantic Deep Cereal Bowl

Get our free mobile app

While looking through the 'OMG!' section on Airbnb this morning there was a property that I IMMEDIATELY recognized. I recognized it because I have passed by it several times while visiting my sister-in-law's house in Jamaica Beach, Texas. On our way to her house, we'll pass right by this place while driving along FM 3005/Seawall Blvd. in Galveston, Texas. This place reminds me of a giant cereal bowl and when I see it, it means we're almost to her house.

Although I call it the cereal bowl house, its official name on Airbnb is 'Kettle House'. I've wondered if someone lived it in and what it looked like on the inside and now I know! At one point it was run down but this place has been renovated and is available as a rental. The decor inside is unique because of the shape of the home.

The listing says the home was built in 1960 and recently renovated and was originally built as a steel storage tank. This gigantic kettle has all the modern conveniences with it and is a short walk or golf cart ride across FM 3005 to the Texas Gulf Coast and was featured on the HGTV DIY show 'Big Texas Fix'!

Spring Break and Summer Are Coming - Book It Now

This unique close to beach home isn't a huge place, it's two bedrooms and one bath that sleeps six but would be perfect for a family getaway to the beach. The kids can sleep downstairs in the bottom of the bowl on beds or in hammocks.

Curved walls are the unique feature of this Texas Gulf Coast Airbnb

I finally get a view inside this property that I've passed by several times and admired. It looks like you'll have to get used to walls that lean outward, especially on the ground level because it's shaped like a bowl, uh excuse me, a kettle, and hope it doesn't mess with your equilibrium! Along with the uniqueness of this home, there could be some challenges for some - like a tight spiral staircase inside, but you can get to the second level and deck area through the external staircase though.

Time to plan a trip to Galveston and the Texas Gulf Coast.

