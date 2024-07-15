If you enjoy shopping, you’ll love all the options available to you in Texas. There are lots of cute towns with little mom and pop shops, there are lots of boutiques, and tons of big department stores too. You really can get whatever you want, but what big department stores are there to choose from in Texas? With it being such a large state, Texas has most of your popular department stores, let’s look at which stores have the most locations in the lone star state.

Shopping in Texas Canva loading...

Like most husbands in Texas, my first choice would be to avoid shopping if possible. But I know sometimes I must be part of the shopping trip even if I don’t enjoy it. So, my goal is to have the shortest shopping trip possible. So, while I do enjoy supporting the smaller shops around Texas it can sometimes be much easier to stop by a department store that has everything we will need in one stop.

Largest Department Store in Texas Isn’t What You Expect

A department store is an establishment offering a wide range of consumer goods. So, immediately I thought the store with the most locations in Texas offering lots of items would be Walmart, but that isn’t correct.

Get our free mobile app

Let’s Find Out the Largest Department Stores in Texas

Here is a look at the largest department stores found in Texas. It will be interesting to see what this list looks like in 5 or 10 years with more people switching to online shopping.

The 10 Largest Department Stores In Texas This is based on number of locations in Texas and #1 may surprise you! Gallery Credit: Google Maps/Getty Images