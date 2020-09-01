Largest Lotto Texas Jackpot In Over A Decade Is Up For Grabs

Get ready to play the lotto! That is, if you're in to that kind of thing.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in more than a decade is up for grabs, and it can get you a cool $36.75 million. BANK.

The big drawing is set for tomorrow, Wednesday Sept. 2, and is the largest since May 29, 2010, when the jackpot prize was $97 million.

According to the Texas Lottery, Wednesday night’s jackpot currently stands as the fifth-largest lottery prize up for grabs in the world.

“Lotto Texas has been on quite a run this year and now our players will have a shot to play for the game’s largest jackpot prize in more than decade,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. “I look forward to congratulating the biggest Lotto Texas winner since 2010. As growing jackpots tend to generate much excitement, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $30 million was for the May 16, 2018 drawing when an advertised $30.25 million prize was claimed by a Houston resident.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.

I've already shared with you before what I'd buy if I won the lottery (check out the gallery below!), but what about the rest of us Texans? Apparently, these are the top 5 things we cash in on.

Please tell me what you'd do with $30M! It's fun to dream!