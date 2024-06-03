I don't play a whole lot but it is fun to grab a couple of Texas Lottery scratch off tickets from time to time. Sure, I know I'm most likely just giving my money to the State of Texas instead of winning but it's still fun to try. That feeling of anticipation of a hopeful big win as you scratch is what I think is the most fun. Even if I get my money back, I still consider that a win. After seeing this list, I think I may need to seek out some of these tickets because it looks like the chances of hitting a big jackpot are just a tad bit better with these Texas Lottery tickets.

When the Texas Lottery Started

I remember when the Texas Lottery was first introduced in the early 90s. When I turned 18 in 1996, I started buying scratch offs. Every payday I would swing by Racetrac (now Raceway) in Lindale and pick up eight or nine $1 scratch offs. I remember they were basketball themed. Out of those eight or nine, I would hit $5, $10 or $25 on at least three of them. Over the years since, I haven't had as much luck with them. My fiancé, Amber, has been doing pretty well with scratch offs lately. $30 here, $100 there. It's not the big jackpots but some decent wins nonetheless.

There have been some big wins as of late with Texas Lottery scratch off tickets:

$100,000 from 100X Power Blitz

100X Power Blitz - Texas Lottery 100X Power Blitz - Texas Lottery loading...

$30,000 from Bonus 7

Bonus 7 - Texas Lottery Bonus 7 - Texas Lottery loading...

$25,000 from 500K Loteria Spectacular

500X Loteria Spectacular - Texas Lottery 500X Loteria Spectacular - Texas Lottery loading...

Those are just some of the many winners recently. The Texas Lottery keeps a running tab of the various scratch off games and will update the jackpots won and the ones still remaining. This is to benefit you, especially if you like to play regularly.

Jackpots Still Out There

Some players like to do their research before buying a ticket. One piece of research is seeing the jackpots remaining on various tickets. Like I said above, I don't play a whole lot. After putting this list together, I kinda want to seek these out and see if I can claim one of the big jackpots still remaining.

Fill Your Bank Account With the Jackpots From These Texas Lottery Scratch Offs (Accurate as of June 3, 2024) Check out our latest round of big jackpots still available to win from these Texas Lottery scratch offs. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

