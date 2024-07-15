Me and a coworker were talking recently about what seven figure money number we'd be comfortable having in our bank account. My answer was $2.5 million. I could buy a house and a good car for my fiancé and me, about $500,000 for those. We could pay for our wedding and have a nice honeymoon, about $50,000 for those. That's my Lindale math working there but I think those numbers are reasonable. Everything else would sit in the bank to take care of everything else.

Becoming an Instant Millionaire

To acquire that $2.5 million number, I would need to instantly win it. So the prize would need to be $5 million because our wonderful government (you can sense the sarcasm there) needs to take their half. Bunch of thieves. The best way to get that instant win is by playing the lottery. Playing can be done by selecting some random numbers to be drawn on different nights of the week or by picking up a scratch off from your local gas station.

Those scratch offs range in price from $1 all the way up to $100. Of course, the bigger price you pay for the ticket, the higher jackpot you have a chance at winning. Usually, your $1, $2, $3, $5 and $10 tickets have the lower jackpots of $100,000 or $50,000 or $20,000, which would be fantastic to win in their own right.

Taking a Chance at $1 Million or More

When you pick up a $20, $30, $50 or $100 ticket, you have the best chance at winning that instant million dollar prize. Below you will find a list of the current Texas Lottery scratch off tickets that have grand prize jackpots of $1 million or more. One of these tickets has a $20 million prize still available to win.

Take a look at them below and get ready to play and hopefully win big.

Become an Instant Millionaire With Any of These 27 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs (Accurate as of July 15, 2024) There are 27 Texas Lottery scratch offs available right now that have $1, $3 or even a $20 million prize ready for you to win. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

