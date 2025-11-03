Here we go, my fellow Texans!.. Cause if it ain't the world's largest, we don't want it. Construction is underway on what will soon become the largest Target in the world. And, yes, it's being built right here in the Lone Star State.

A typical Target store is approximately 125,000 square feet. This new store will dwarf those "typical" sized stores by more than 20,000 square feet. I hope that means at least two Starbucks, cause the line at my Target's Starbucks is always wrapped around the entire store. It's like, "bro, I'm just tryna get a little caffeine buzz before undertaking this shopping trip with my entire family."

World's Biggest Target Being Built in Texas

My San Antonio reports that this new gigantic store, which will be located in Liberty Hill, will be part of its massive new shopping center complex. And it's only because this space is just now being developed that they have enough room for this ambitious new Target, which will be the store's first 148,000-square-foot store.

As you would expect, this gargantuan new store comes with a massive price tag. The new world's largest Target will cost $22 million to build once it's all said and done, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

This big, beautiful behemoth of a Target will be part of the Austin area's brand new Liberty Hill Crossing shopping complex, located at the corner of US Highway 183 and State Highway 29. Construction on the Liberty Hill Target began in July 2025, and its date of completion is estimated to be by June 2026, according to the filing.