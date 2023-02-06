This is just another example that everything truly is bigger in Texas. Recently I was scrolling through social media when a gigantic fire hydrant caught my attention. The fire hydrant stuck out like a sore thumb because it looks like it has the same markings as a Dalmatian dog. I had no idea that the largest working fire hydrant in the world is located in Beaumont, Texas!

It is so cool that Texas has so many incredible things to check out, such as this 24-foot-tall working fire hydrant. The attraction is open for the public to stop by and take a picture whenever you’re passing through town as it’s located in the heart of downtown Beaumont. The hydrant and photo opportunity are located right in front of the Fire Museum of Texas at 400 Walnut Street, Beaumont, TX 77701.

Get our free mobile app

The Gigantic Fire Hydrant Could be Used Today

One of the coolest aspects of this huge fire hydrant is that if needed it could be used today, it can actually shoot 1,500 gallons of water per minute. The average fire hydrant that you would see is no more than 300 gallons per minute.

The Walt Disney Company Had a Hand in This Texas Fire Hydrant

In 1999 in preparation for the re-release of 101 Dalmatians this gigantic 4,500-pound fire hydrant was made out of fiberglass and steel. It was all a publicity stunt that went well, and there are now other smaller hydrants all over Beaumont that have the same Dalmatian pattern that the giant hydrant has.

Have you ever visited the world’s largest working fire hydrant? If so, drop the picture in the comment section, we want to see it!

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.