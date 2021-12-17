Traveling across Texas you may encounter some large and strange objects.

I’m not just talking about cowboy hats and egos, but we have those here as well. I’m talking about large and strange art. Surprised? Don’t be. Texas is a pretty awesome place to live.

If you’re like me, and appreciate the strange, unusual and beautiful then you are in for a few short trips around the state.

Not only will you get to take in the beautiful natural surroundings of the Lone Star State, but you’ll also be able to enjoy the weird.

Head down to Houston and explore the Eclectic Menagerie Park. It’s simply a roadside attraction, but one that’s hard to miss. You’ll find it on the highway, near TX-288 South just past W Bellfort Avenue.

The open air museum mainly features the work of local artists hand picked by Jerry Rubenstein’s family. Rubenstein started the fun back in 1987 when he was the chairman of the board of Texas Pipe and Supply by first purchasing the giant hippopotamus. Mostly, you’ll see work from local artist, contractor, and designer, Ron Lee, as well as light metals artist, Mark Rankin. Their work is as the name suggests eclectic.

Be on the lookout for a giant spider, Snoopy flying a fighter plane, rhino, an eagle, a fishing pole reeling in a pickup truck, a prehistoric stegosaurus, and King Kong scaling a skyscraper. I told you it was weird.

While you’re in the Houston area, sneak over to Beaumont for a quick look at a Giant Fire Hydrant. Found at the Official Fire Museum of Texas, you’ll see a 24-foot dalmatian spotted fire hydrant. It was donated in 1999 by the Walt Disney Company in celebration of the re-release of the animated feature, ‘101 Dalmatians.’

Finally, a little closer to home, you’ll find a giant sculpture of an eyeball in Dallas, Texas. Yes, it’s located in downtown Dallas in the sculpture garden of the Joule Hotel. Originally commissioned as a part of the Chicago Loop Alliance’s Art Loop program in 2007, ‘Eye’ was created by artist Tony Tasset. It is a replica of the American multimedia artist’s own eye and stands at 30-feet-tall made from fiberglass, resin and steel.

