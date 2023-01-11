Our beloved state of Texas. It is known for many things, longhorns, barbecue, Whataburger, wide open spaces and even some unique world records that still stand today. Some of these world records are very fitting for our state, others you wouldn't necessarily associate with Texas but make sense since they're just fun records. Let's take a look at 11 of the most unique world records still held in Texas including one in East Texas.

Get our free mobile app

World Record Held in East Texas

Yes, a unique world record still finds it's home in East Texas, Paris to be exact. Adam Sandoval had made three failed attempts at this world record (UPI) between 2010 and the event held on Saturday, October 5, 2019. In total, 3,497 (rideapart.com) bikers from all over the country, and Canada, gathered at Cox Field airport in Paris. The parade of bikes was three miles long. This parade was also for a good cause as $50,000 was raised for Motorcycle Missions which helps military veterans and first responders who suffer from PTSD.

Other Texas World Records

Other world records still held in Texas certainly make sense like the Tallest Texas Bluebonnet, Largest Human Image of a Cowboy Hat or Largest Belt Buckle (KXAN). Others are a little more, how should I put it, not what you would expect from Texas. Those include the Largest Beard and Mustache Competition (held in Austin, makes sense), Most Family Members to Graduate from the Same University (the Wuensche family who have graduated 44 family members from Texas Tech) or World's Largest Breast Implants (Sheyla Hershay of Houston who has size 38MMM implants).

Texas does have some unique world records that it can claim to still hold as of January of 2023. Let's take a look at 11 of them below:

Texas is Home to 11 of the Most Unique Guinness Book World Records Texas is known for a lot of things. What you may not know is that Texas is the holder of many different Guinness Book World Records. Let's take a look at 10 unique records that are still held today.

Take These 6 Items Out of Your Car Before an Extreme East Texas Cold Snap Make sure these items are out of your vehicle or they could be damaged, or damage your car, during a cold snap.