Hit TV Game Show The Price Is Right Live Coming To East Texas

If you've always wanted to hear your name announced with "COME ON DOWN!!" then you'll have your chance soon from right here in East Texas.

Its probably the most well known and beloved game show in the world, The Price Is Right, which has been on TV for as long as any of us could remember. I'm sure you've had dreams of being on the show and winning cash and prizes from spinning "The Big Wheel" and you can possibly make that dream a reality and you don't have to go to Los Angeles to make it happen.

Get Ready To Experience The Excitement Of "The Price Is Right Live"

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible contestants the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, the Price Is Right Live has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes. If you’re a fan of The Price Is Right on TV, you'll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!

Contestants Get a chance to Play classic games like Plinko to Cliffhangers to The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase.

The tour will be making stops in two Texas cities in April:

Beaumont, TX April 22 at Ford Park

Texarkana, TX April 23 at Perot Theatre

Tickets for both shows are on sale now at Ticketmaster for the Beaumont show and HERE for the Texarkana show. For more dates and information, visit the TPIR Live website. Good luck and bring back some fabulous prizes!

