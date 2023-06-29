Confirmed: A Texas WOMAN Broke This Massive Bass World Record

Get our free mobile app

A Female Angler In TX Just Out Fished Every Bass Angler on the Planet!

That's an absolute massive beast of a bass in the hands of Lea Anne Powell as she smiles for the camera while waiting months to know if she broke the WORLD RECORD.

International Game Fish Association (IGFA) has confirmed! It's a World Record!

World Record Largemouth Bass In the Hands of A Texas Female Angler

O.H. Ivie Lake is where she snagged this beast and publications like Mississippi Valley Publishing are calling O.H. Ivie Lake 2023's Best Bass Fishing in Texas.

Lea Anne offered in an article from Everything Lubbock that she beat her personal record by catching a 10.58 pound bass on the first day of fishing. So she was already on a roll when she headed out the next day!

The next day on the water though was epic.

Lea Anne explains, "Once I set the hook, fellow fishing guide and friend Dalton offered, ‘Oh my God, you caught a giant’. But what was crazy is we were both freaking out because it was hooked 45 feet from the boat and 15 feet down on 10-pound line with a spinning rod."

The fishing community understands this scenario best... this means Lea Anne was about to be in the battle of a lifetime.

Lea Ann Powell had landed a 12 pound 3 ounce female largemouth bass. Now all she had to do was wait for the confirmation! The news came in yesterday!

YEP, Lea Ann broke a world record! CONFIRMED!