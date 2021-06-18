This year's E3 was a combination of really good, meh and bad announcements. Having said that, Nintendo put on one of the best presentations of this year's E3. One of their announcements will look great along side my other collectables, The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the release of the original Legend of Zelda on the Nintendo Entertainment System. This was, and is, one of my all time favorite games. Part of that celebration is a portable version of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening from the Nintendo Game Boy in the form of Nintendo's classic Game & Watch.

This will release on November 12 for the very reasonable price of $49.99. I will probably do like I did for the Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch, get one to open and one to keep sealed to display.

Nintendo stopped the release of these on March 31 of this year. But I still see many on store shelves (Walmart, Target, GameStop, etc.). The Super Mario Bros. version is $49.99, too, and has Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros. 2: The Lost Levels, which was released as the sequel in Japan only.

Pre-orders have not started yet but my guess is you will be able to pre-order a The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch at any of the major retailers and through Amazon. If you want some more details on the this new collectable, head over to nintendo.com.