(Dallas, Texas) - I will always be in the camp that you're never to old to play video games. It has been a hobby of mine for a majority of my life. I love going deep into the story of a role playing game (RPG) or turning my brain off and blasting some enemies in an action game. The PlayStation 5 is my primary gaming system but I also love to play my Nintendo Switch.

Anticipation has been building for about a year now when Nintendo announced they would reveal their new system by March 31, 2025. Well, the morning of January 16, Nintendo dropped an unannounced trailer giving everyone their first look at the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 Surprise Announcement

There had been some speculation going around that Nintendo would announce their successor to the Nintendo Switch the morning of Thursday, January 16. Many thought that Nintendo would give a heads up for this announcement the night before. That didn't happen which left many perplexed and wondering if it would happen at all.

Surprise, surprise, at 7 a.m. Central Time, Thursday, January 16, Nintendo dropped the two plus minute announcement trailer out of the blue. The trailer detailed the larger size of the new system and the new Joy-Con controllers, which appear to have some interesting functionality, but not much else.

A More In-Depth Look Coming April 2

There will be a Nintendo Direct on Wednesday, April 2 that will go into more detail what the system can do and, I would assume, some games that will be released alongside of the system. It appears we'll get a new Mario Kart game based on a quick clip showing a never-before-seen track in the trailer.

There will also be some preview events around the world in April, May and June where a select few lucky gamers will get try the system and some of the new games. One of those preview events will be in Dallas, April 25 - 27, at the Embarcadero Building at Fair Park. The only way to get into the event will be to win a ticket.

You can do that by creating a free Nintendo account at nintendo.com, if you don't have one already, then entering the raffle starting Friday, January 17 through Sunday, January 26 at midnight. Winners will be notified shortly after the close of registration.

Exciting Time for Gamers

Obviously, I will signing up for a chance to win a ticket to the Dallas preview event. This new Switch appears to just be an upgraded version of the current model which is okay with me. You'll even be able to play your current Nintendo Switch games on the new system. It's going to be a fun few months leading up to the release later this year.

