My All Time Favorite Video Game, Final Fantasy X, Turns 20 Today

My all time favorite video game franchise is Final Fantasy. I have followed the series since it began on the original Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). As with anything that has been around for a while, fans will have a favorite. For me, my favorite of the Final Fantasy series is Final Fantasy X. Today, July 19, is it's twentieth birthday.

July 19, 2001, on the PlayStation 2, the best selling video game system of all time, a little game made it's debut called Final Fantasy X.

This game featured a new hero named Tidus. Tidus was a huge star in the sport of blitzball in the fantasy world of Zanarkand. During a match, his world is attacked by Sin. A mentor of sorts, Auron, leads Tidus to a portal that transports Tidus to the world of Spira.

Tidus then embarks on an adventure where he meets many new friends and must save this new world from the monster, Sin. His new friends include Tidus' mentor Auron, the islander Wakka, the princess Yuna, the black mage Lulu, the Ronso Kimahri and the eager youngster Rikku. The team will travel the world of Spira to unlock the many powerful Aeons Yuna can summon to assist the team to defeat Sin while learning that everything isn't as it always has appeared.

I picked this game up the day I bought my PlayStation 2 and put so many hours into it making it to the somewhat sad ending. I loved every minute of it. After that first playthrough, I picked up the strategy guide to give me a little help to find all the secrets of the game. What's great about this game, too, is how well it still holds up today. The graphics still look great and the music is top notch. Even the sometimes awkward cutscenes still hold their weird charm.

To say I love Final Fantasy X is certainly an understatement. I own the original PlayStation 2 game, a collectors edition and the digital HD version for the PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation 4 version as seen below.

It's been a little bit since I've fired it up. This weekend may be a good time to open up the strategy guide and adventure through Spira once again.

