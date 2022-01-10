Legendary Crystal Gayle to Perform at The Pines Theater in Lufkin

The Pines Theater in Lufkin just made the announcement on their Facebook Page that the legendary Crystal Gayle will be coming to the historic venue for a performance on Thursday, June 23. The concert is set to start at 7 p.m.

Gayle's Grammy Award winning "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue" is considered one of the best country songs of all time.

Crystal Gayle, who is the sister of Loretta Lynn and cousin of Patty Loveless, has had dozens of chart-topping songs. In 1974, she had her first top ten song with 'Wrong Road Again', and then from the mid-1970s through the mid-1980s her songs were commonplace on the country hit list.

Here are just a few of her number one songs:

Don't it Make My Brown Eyes Blue

I'll Get Over You

You Never Miss a Real Good Thing

Talking in Your Sleep

Why Have You Left the One You Left Me For

It's Like We Never Said Goodbye

Too Many Lovers

You and I (with Eddie Rabbitt)

Our Love is on the Faultline

Single tickets for the show will go on sale January 14. Oh, by the way, Happy Birthday, Crystal! She celebrated a birthday on January 9!