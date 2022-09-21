So, if you're clicking this you're probably like me and just curious about Houston's $60 million dollar home. If you could actually afford it, you probably our perusing radio station websites for your next giant-a$$ mansion.

Of course homes like this English manor exist in one of the largest U.S. cities. It's gorgeous. In fact you're going to be meticulously screened and pre-approved before they will even show you the property... So, probably this is as close as you or I will come to setting foot in it.

According to the posting it's been dubbed THE LODGE IN HUNTERS CREEK, it's a Richardsonian Romanesque architectural masterpiece located in Hunters Creek Village. And all this can be yours for $60,000,000.

“As an architect doing work for over 35 years across the United States and in several other countries around the world, I will tell you that the Romanov in Houston, Texas is one of the most extraordinary houses anyone may ever see” -- Ken Newberry.

It's being hailed the most expensive private compound in Houston and it's officially hit the market for first time ever earlier this year. The 22,000+ SQFT- Rare, Richardsonian Romanesque Design is situated beautifully on a nine acre MOATED compound.

It's truly a custom home. In fact, according to builder Jeff Thomsen, “For some of the more formal rooms, we cast our own trim of bronze buttons for controlling the lights. There are carvings in both wood, stone and metal that were the result of hundreds of hours of work.”

Ladies and gentlemen, let's take a look into the most expensive private compound in Texas.