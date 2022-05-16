Lindale Championship Rodeo Worth Every Penny, So Much Fun

This past weekend was the 35th annual Lindale Championship Rodeo that took place at Cross Brand Cowboy Church in Tyler. The event was three days May 12-14th and while I was only able to see the action on Saturday it was a lot of fun. There was lots of great rodeo action, good announcers and best of all is was free for everyone to attend.

If you didn't make it out to see the rodeo this year, make sure you have it scheduled for next year because it was a blast. Parking was fairly easy with people pointing you in the right direction and multiple ATV's assisting people to the entrance. There was delicious fair food available for purchase, with the hot temps a lemonade was a must and it did not disappoint.

The Best Part Was Before the Actual Rodeo

Before the real cowboys and cowgirls started showing off their skills there were some younger kids who wanted to show their skills with some mutton bustin'. Each night they allowed 25 kids to ride and I believe they were eligible to win a gift card. It was so much fun to watch, and there was one tough young girl who won on Saturday and got quite the applause from the crowd too.

It Was a Perfect Night to Watch the Rodeo

As the night began it was still hot and humid, as you saw a majority of fans in the stans fanning themselves while watching the rodeo. But as the night went on the temps dropped and it became perfect to watch the cowboys and cowgirls. There are a few of the rodeo below.

2022 Lindale Championship Rodeo Here are a few photos from the 35th annual Lindale, Texas Championship Rodeo.

