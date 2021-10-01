I've said it once and I'll say it again: Social media can be equally great and equally horrible. Just like everything else in this world you take the good with the bad when it comes to these "Tik Tok" challenges but this particular challenge is TERRIBLE and we highly recommend you talk to your kids about it before law enforcement does.

Apparently, inside the inner Tik Tok circles of users, mostly teens, there is a "monthly list of challenges for users to complete and the one of the month of October has school districts and teachers across the country and East Texas alarmed.

You already heard of the "Devious Lick" challenge that made headlines in September where students were encouraged to commit acts of vandalism in schools. Now the "Slap A Teacher" challenge has begun.

Its with this news of this violent challenge that the Lindale ISD Police has issued a warning to parents and students in the district that participating in the challenge or students making inappropriate physical contact with staff members will lead to their immediate arrest according to a statement the LPD made on its Facebook page.



The LPD went on to add students would be charged with Assault on a Public Servant which is a third degree felony.

While the LPD says it doesn't anticipate any problems, please be aware of these "challenges" because they could land your child in a world of trouble all for the sake of entertaining and getting artificial "likes". Besides, I wouldn't be the least bit upset if the teachers decided to do a "slap a kid back" challenge.

