Lindale ISD to Offer Free Breakfast & Lunch Thanks to Grant

Lindale Independent School District (Lindale ISD) announced some exciting news Monday morning (September 28). Thanks to a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), students within the school district will be able to eat breakfast and lunch for free between October 1 and December 31 of this year.

Lindale ISD made the announcement via their Facebook page with a letter stating the good news.

In the letter, Lindale ISD said "This unprecedented move will help ensure, no matter what the situation is, that children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Lindale ISD superintendent Stan Surratt posted a video as well offering his excitement for the USDA grant:

Superintendent Stan Surratt started the video by congratulating the Lindale Eagle football team with their homecoming win versus Mabank. He passed accolades on to the tennis team and for the undefeated, and #2 state ranked, lady Eagles volleyball team, as well.

From there, superintendent Surratt shared the news of how each student, grades kindergarten through 12th grade, will receive free breakfast and lunch starting October 1 through December 31. If a student has money currently on their account, that money will remain to be used in 2021.

This is great news for my alma mater. My niece currently attends Lindale ISD and I know my sister will be happy with this news. Congratulations to Lindale ISD and the family's of Lindale for this great grant.