Some folks just gotta be greedy and will go to great lengths to get their hands on someone else's or YOUR money.

Today, on the The Lindale Police Department Facebook page, investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman in the above and below photos, who is suspected of using others information to cash checks that do not belong to her.

She's a white woman who is clearly wearing a TERRIBLE wig to further hide her identity and was seen driving a compact SUV with license plates that were reported stolen. I hope she used some of her ill-gotten gains to get a better wig.

Good morning all. The Police Dept has a case that we are working on regarding a white female using others information... Posted by Lindale PD on Tuesday, January 5, 2021

If you've seen or know this person, please contact The Lindale Police Department at 903-882-3313 or send an email to curtisp@lindaletx.gov or chrisd@lindaletx.gov.