When most people talk about Lindale it's mostly about Miranda Lambert or just small town living in East Texas. But after you see the most expensive Airbnb that is available to rent in Lindale you might be talking more about this home specifically. The home is big enough for up to 16 guests staying per night which makes it much easier to split the charge of $899 per night (plus cleaning fees, service fees, and taxes).

The home consists of 8 bedrooms and 15 beds, 4 bathrooms, and enough room for the whole family to place hide and go seek for hours or possibly days. The home is on county roads in a neighborhood that has a 23 acre lake and community barn where horses can be boarded for a fee.

The Hosts Describe the Home and Property as Something From Television

It could remind some of the Brady Bunch home or the Walton's Special. Although it's way too large to hear someone yell goodnight, it has so many special features to make your whole family smile. From the Curious George Nursery room to the Stark Tower Bedroom (with bunk beds) the kids will love this place. And the relaxing spa that holds up to 15 people will help the adults unwind a bit.

Other Added Features That Make This Lindale Airbnb Worth the Price Tag

The property is it's own private oasis with a wonderful fortress playground with Astroturf for the kids. You can kayak on your own creek, or enjoy a nap in a hammock swing. Just check out the photos to this incredible property:

Most Expensive Airbnb in Lindale Has Toys for Kids of All Ages From the Curious George Nursery to the Stark Tower Bedrooms look at all this property has to offer for $899 per night.

