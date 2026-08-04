Twelve Longview High School FFA members have earned the Lone Star Degree, the highest honor awarded by the Texas FFA Association. Fewer than 3% of the organization's more than 182,000 members receive the distinction each year, recognizing excellence in agricultural education, leadership, supervised experience and community service.

Longview High School's 2026 Lone Star Degree Recipients

According to the Longview FFA Facebook page the 2026 Lone Star Degree recipients include:

Gunnar Broadway

Trisha Dhana

Lane Foreman

Kaylee Swaim

Benjamin Sartor

Bethany Baltes

Chloe Todd

Connor Kelsey

David Lopez Sanchez

John Northcutt

Kyla Rayford

Trinkeyfey Martinez-Percaz

READ MORE: Texas Farmers Say Balloons Being Set Free are Killing Animals

Longview FFA Also Earns State Agriscience Honors

The Longview FFA chapter went on to congratulate students for bringing home two second place finishes from the Texas FFA Agriscience Fair during the state competition.

The post went on to congratulate all the students on the hard work they have put in saying; 'these accomplishments represent years of leadership, service, hands-on learning and dedication to agriculture. We are incredibly proud of our students for representing Longview High School and Longview ISD at the highest level.'

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Why the Lone Star Degree Is So Prestigious

Most people know that farming is not easy, and these students have worked hard to receive these accomplishments.

The recognition highlights the achievements of students involved in agricultural education and leadership. Congratulations to all the students who received the Lone Star Degree in Longview. Way to go, Lobos!

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