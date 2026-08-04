Twelve Longview High School FFA members have earned the Lone Star Degree, the highest honor awarded by the Texas FFA Association. Fewer than 3% of the organization's more than 182,000 members receive the distinction each year, recognizing excellence in agricultural education, leadership, supervised experience and community service.
Longview High School's 2026 Lone Star Degree Recipients
According to the Longview FFA Facebook page the 2026 Lone Star Degree recipients include:
- Gunnar Broadway
- Trisha Dhana
- Lane Foreman
- Kaylee Swaim
- Benjamin Sartor
- Bethany Baltes
- Chloe Todd
- Connor Kelsey
- David Lopez Sanchez
- John Northcutt
- Kyla Rayford
- Trinkeyfey Martinez-Percaz
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Longview FFA Also Earns State Agriscience Honors
The Longview FFA chapter went on to congratulate students for bringing home two second place finishes from the Texas FFA Agriscience Fair during the state competition.
The post went on to congratulate all the students on the hard work they have put in saying; 'these accomplishments represent years of leadership, service, hands-on learning and dedication to agriculture. We are incredibly proud of our students for representing Longview High School and Longview ISD at the highest level.'
Why the Lone Star Degree Is So Prestigious
Most people know that farming is not easy, and these students have worked hard to receive these accomplishments.
The recognition highlights the achievements of students involved in agricultural education and leadership. Congratulations to all the students who received the Lone Star Degree in Longview. Way to go, Lobos!
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