Whataburger is practically one of the major food groups in Texas. While it might sound a little funny to people not in Texas, there is something amazing about stopping by for a breakfast taquito or grabbing a juicy Whataburger and fries for dinner. Most people see that Whataburger takes pride in the food they serve which is why so many of us keep coming back for more. But did you know that Whataburger has some secret menu items?

When something is considered a 'secret menu' item, it’s clear that you’re not just going to find these items on the regular menu board when you visit one of their restaurants. That’s why you want to use the power of the internet to help you find out these menu hacks that will elevate your meal to a new level.

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Whataburger Isn't the Only Texas Restaurant With a Secret Menu

We all love Whataburger, but another amazing Texas restaurant that you need to know about with a secret menu is Torchy’s Tacos. There are some special tacos they serve that are not on the regular menu and I would highly suggest trying these items out as well.

Let’s Look at the Whataburger Secret Menu Items

Whether you’re craving breakfast, lunch, or dinner items, Whataburger will always satisfy your cravings, but with these secret menu items you might be stopping in for food more often than ever before. Let’s look at the Whataburger secret menu items so you know what to order next time.

How To Unlock Whataburger's Delicious Secret Menu The items are available year-round, but make sure you're grabbing breakfast items and lunch items during those times.