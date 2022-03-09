Longview Named a Number One High School in the Metro Area

Longview High School is one of the best high schools in East Texas. This fact has now been recognized by the national publication US News and World Report with Longview High School garnering a distinction as the number one high school in the Longview metro area along with receiving a high rank among all Texas high schools.

US News and World Report sat down and came up with their list of the best high schools in the country and the best high schools in each state. To determine these rankings, the publication used the following factors:

College readiness

Math and reading proficiency

Math and reading performance

Underserved student performance

College curriculum breadth

Graduation rate

In all, Longview High School received a 78.07 out of 100 score based on the above factors. The school has a 99 percent graduation rate, scored an 89 percent in math proficiency and 73 percent in reading proficiency. Also, 50 percent of the student body took an AP Exam with 13 percent passing at least one AP Exam.

Of the Longview Metro area, Longview High School was ranked at number one, followed by White Oak at number two and Gilmer at number three. Here are the top 10:

Longview White Oak Gilmer Spring Hill Sabine Pine Tree Union Grove Mount Enterprise Henderson Tatum

In all, Longview ranked nationally as the 3,916th best high school out of 17,857 high schools ranked. In Texas, Longview High School ranked at number 329 out of 1,524 high schools ranked.

Congratulations to Longview High School on this great ranking not only in Texas but also nationally. For a bigger breakdown of how Longview ranked, and how the other school in the metro ranked, go to US News and World Report HERE and HERE.

