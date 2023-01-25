Knowing some basic skills to help you around the house is never a bad thing. Basic carpentry skills, basic electrical skills or even some basic plumbing skills are great to know so you can temporarily correct a problem until a professional can fix it properly. Plumbing can be one those features that looks easy to work on but could turn into a pretty daunting task. If you're looking to learn or improve those basic plumbing skills, you can take a free six week course at Longview High School.

Knowing the Basics

Its never too late to learn some basic skills in anything. Personally, my biggest regret is not learning more about the mechanical side of a vehicle. I can change a tire, jump it off, check the fluids, replace a bulb, replace the battery, but I don't know how to change the oil or know what could be causing an issue with the engine. Its never too late to learn, I just haven't taken the time.

Learn Some Basic Plumbing Skills

Something else I could learn a bit more about is plumbing. Again, I can do some of the basics but it sure would help if I could learn a little bit more. That's where a set of free classes at Longview High School comes in. Thanks to a grant from AAON Coil Products in Longview (news-journal.com), you can take a six week course on the basics of plumbing.

Class Sign Up and Times

The classes will be taught at Longview High School by the school's plumbing teacher Harold Gober. You'll learn about the different tools that are used and how to use them, how to hook up a faucet and sink and other basic plumbing skills. Its all free but you need to sign up this Saturday, January 28 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Longview High School CATE building. The classes will be your choice of Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

If you need some more information about the classes, you can email Earlene Moon at emoon@lisd.org.

Seize this opportunity to improve your skill set and possibly save you some serious money or even save your home.

