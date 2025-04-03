(Longview, Texas) This video including the Longview Police Department is going viral today, there is a video showing officers going after a suspect and it gets intense quickly.

Get our free mobile app

Trying to Understand the Viral Video of Longview Police

At the beginning of the video it’s difficult to hear what is being said but you see the suspect riding his bike with two officers in two vehicles with lights activated trying to get him to stop his bicycle so they can talk.

The suspect continues to ride his bike, although he isn’t going very fast, which is how one of the officers got in front of the suspect and next thing you know the officer is taking the suspect to the ground.

Although it looks something like a tackle being made by one of the Dallas Cowboys linebackers.

READ MORE: Dumbest Criminals in Texas History

The Suspect Gets Away

After being tackled off the bike the suspect is able to stand up and wiggle away from officers.

The foot race begins, and the suspect and one officer are in a race but as you would expect eventually the officer catches back up to the suspect and is once again able to take him to the ground.

The Suspect is Caught at This Point

The officer has the suspect on the ground and isn’t going to let him get away this time.

The suspect is then put into an arm bar which helped the officer control the suspect until handcuffs were applied.

While I am not sure what the suspect was running from in the beginning, this should be a lesson for everyone, never run from police.

LOOK: These Are The Texas Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavors Blue Bells' flavor offerings for Texas Gallery Credit: Rudy Fernandez