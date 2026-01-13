(KNUE-FM) We know that life can be tough, but it’s amazing that when you’re looking for positivity, there’s a lot to find in East Texas. And this week it’s about an amazing restaurant server in Longview who goes out of his way to make customers feel respected when dining at the Cotton Patch Cafe.

How Locals Found This Server

The details were outlined in a post on the All Things Longview Facebook Group by a nice lady named Marie Crayton. She was happy to post about her experience at Cotton Patch Cafe having Jaleel White (not the actor) as her server.

What Customers Are Saying

Marie went on to say that Jaleel was the best server she has ever had. Every request she had was met with kindness and respect. She continued to rave about the wonderful employee who was patient, attentive, and genuinely pleasant. She just wanted to let everyone know how great the experience was because the customer service was excellent.

Why This Story Is Resonating in East Texas

Everyone knows that working in food service can be difficult and staying positive and in a good mood your entire shift is a lot. But Jaleel seems to have the perfect skill set to handle the tough work.

First, Jaleel, thank you for being a positive light here in East Texas to every customer who walks through the door. This type of recognition will bring more people to see you. I hope that reflects in your upcoming tips.

Also, a huge thank you to Marie for sharing the details about this wonderful experience. Everyone always wants to complain if something is bad, but I love shouting out the good stuff and great service we get here in East Texas.

