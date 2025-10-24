(KNUE-FM) We all know there is lots of delicious food available to us here in East Texas. It doesn’t matter what type of food you’re craving — you can find it here, usually at an affordable price too. But there was a new video that popped up on TikTok discussing a hidden gem in Longview that has amazing tacos.

Anytime people want to brag about amazing tacos in East Texas I want to know where I need to go to try out these tacos for myself. Some people want a sit-down restaurant when it comes to eating Mexican food, but sometimes the very best can be found out of a food truck or within a gas station, which is the case with these hidden gem tacos in Longview.

The TikTok That Started It All

The woman who created the TikTok, @etx.etc, is an East Texas foodie and mom who loves to create videos about local businesses and restaurants. Some of her videos have reached over 300k views, she has done a great job of creating an audience with her videos.

Where to Find the Hidden Gem Taco Shop

So, where are these hidden gem tacos located? Inside a gas station at 1119 W. Marshall Avenue in Longview, TX. The restaurant is called Taco Shop.

Taco Shop 1119 W Marshall Ave

Why Locals Are Loving These Tacos

The most important part is that the tacos are delicious, but they were also made quickly, tasted fresh, and were a good price. The tacos in the video were all $2.50 each, so $7.50 for 3 tacos. If you’re in Longview and want to find a fantastic new hidden gem when you’re craving tacos, you need to try Taco Shop.

