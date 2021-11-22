I love living in East Texas. And it's safe to say that most of us who call Tyler, Longview, or any of the surrounding towns home, feel the same way. It's really as if you're never too far away from hearing another great story like this one.

The past couple of years, thanks largely to the world-wide pandemic, have been tougher for most everyone. With so many people worried about their jobs, and their families; it's not always easy to think of others but it still rings true that one small act of kindness can go a long way.

Every once in a while a story will go viral about a full day of folks buying each other coffee at Starbucks and that's cool -- but something about this story just seems so much more organic and, I don't know, just more neighborly.

Yesterday evening Roger Maxwell of Longview was at Brookshire's for some bananas, but thanks to a cashier shortage he and his bunch were in for an extra long wait.

That's when not once but twice, the good folks of East Texas were more kind than necessary or expected.

First the couple in front of him, with a full load of groceries, insisted he go before them, which is a go-to feel good for everyone. But that wasn't the only act of kindness awaiting Roger last night.

As soon as he took his new place in line, the lady in front of him actually grabbed his intended purchase from him, paid for them, handed them back, and said "Happy Thanksgiving!"

It was two small gestures, but you know, with-out-a-doubt, that each of those folks left Brookshire's feeling better about themselves and probably the world that night. It was feel goods all around.

Thanks, Roger, for sharing your story with all of us in East Texas. You can read his first hand account in its entirety below:

