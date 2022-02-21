Longview, Texas Resident Gets Laughs At “Date” For New Buc-ee’s Opening

Buc-ee's is a Texas travel icon. They're known for their extremely clean bathrooms, hundreds of available gas pumps, bbq sandwiches, countless drink options and hundreds of travel snacks for those road-weary drivers. Plus, you can't forget all the Buc-ee's gear too, t-shirts, jackets, coolers, chairs and so much more. Because the chain is so popular, just about every town along an interstate or Texas highway wants a Buc-ee's to open up and that's no different in Longview.

Someone posted a comment in a Facebook group the other day that simply said, "When are we getting a Buc-ee's here???" That posed question generated what seemed like a definitive answer for those seeking the answer to that question in Longview along with some other fantastic responses too.

There are currently 35 Buc-ee's locations in Texas and Longview residents want the 36th location and there is one Longview resident that seems to have the answer to that question. We'll let you see his laughable date and figure it out on your own.

That gave us a good chuckle for when Buc-ee's will be bringing their hundreds of gas pumps, Beaver Nuggets, hot fresh almonds and pecans, bbq sandwiches and the like to Longview. I've always said, you can never say never because you don't know what the future holds, and maybe one day Longview will get their Buc-ee's, but it will probably be at the same time they get an H-E-B store too.

Talk about wishful thinking. Check out this comment!

I can only imagine what the lines would be like if this kind of collaboration happened. Until Buc-ee's decides to put down roots here in East Texas, to get your Beaver nuggets you'll need to make the trip down I-20 to the Buc-ee's in Terrell.

Wow! What I Saw When I Turned Left Inside Buc-ee's In Temple, Texas [PICS] As the saying goes... everything's bigger in Texas.

Having said that, I've never seen a gas station with more than 50 gas pumps.

Then I visited Buc-ee's.

What is Buc-ee's?

If you don't know or have never visited the popular one-stop highway shop that has over 35 Texas locations in Texas, you need to!

You can get everything in Buc-ee's from gas, to keychains to candles to brisket to goat milk soap and everything in between.



Buc-ee's Has Expanded

According to their site , Buc-ee's, not only has multiple locations here in Texas, they have expanded to southern states like Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

The World's Largest Buc-ee's Coming Soon

Later this year, Buc-ee's has plans to open "The World's Largest Buc-ee's" located in Sevierville, Tennesse. It will have 120 fuel pumps, a 250-foot car wash, and 74,000 square feet of indoor shopping. Yikes!

I've Never Turned Left

In almost 7 years, I've been here in Texas, I've never turned left when I went inside a Buc-ee's.

I either walk straight to the bathroom or turn right to get water or gummy bears or chocolate almonds. (I get the same thing every time)



But yesterday, I decided to turn left and (I know I'm late) I was mesmerized!

For starters, I never had a reason to turn left.

I've visited the one in Waller County, Bastrop, and the Temple location.

Every time I've visited Buc-ee's, I've never had a reason to go "shopping" always a bathroom break and then back on the road.

So here are some of the cool things I saw when I turned left at Buc-ee's in Temple, Texas!