Longview, TX National Night Out Kick-Off Event Set for Aug. 30

City of Longview/Canva City of Longview/Canva loading...

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Longview residents are invited to a kick-off celebration held at the Longview Exhibit Center for the annual National Night Out (NNO) crime and drug prevention event.

What Can You Expect At This Event?

YouTube via Visit Longview Texas YouTube via Visit Longview Texas loading...

During this event, citizens are encouraged to attend for a night of fun and to learn how to host a successful neighborhood party for the upcoming National Night Out event on the first Tuesday in October.

The City of Longview, the Longview Police Department, Longview Fire Department, Partners in Prevention and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office proudly coordinate NNO each year.

Longview Police Department via Facebook Longview Police Department via Facebook loading...

Parties can be as simple as hanging out with friends and enjoying some good food. In the past, some parties have had pony rides, dunking booths, music, and clowns.Take the first step in bringing your neighborhood closer together and making it a safer place by registering your party.

What Is National Night Out?

Longview Police Longview Police loading...

National Night Out unites communities and local law enforcement by holding annual parties to encourage neighbors to get to know their neighbors, to build a partnership between the police and the community, and to educate everyone on crime prevention. All this is done with the main goal of creating a safer place to live.

The National Night Out Kick-Off Party will be held at the Longview Exhibit Center on Tuesday, Aug. 30, starting at 6 p.m., and National Night Out parties will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4. For more information, please visit: LongviewTexas.gov/NNO

The Longview And Tyler Restaurants That Should Be Resurrected The popular eating joints once served thousands of East Texans. Unfortunately, they're just a memory now and East Texans want them back

List of Fantastic Mexican Restaurants found in Longview Here are some of the best Mexican restaurants found in Longview: