Longview, TX Don’t Worry Pop is Keeping an Eye out for Booty

If you can't take a joke or are easily offended, please keep it moving because the video that was recently posted on the Pop Watch Facebook channel is simply hilarious. As long as you haven't been living under a rock you probably know about the loveable old man out of Longview known as Pop from Pop Watch. He is loveable but always speaks his mind even if his grandson Jason or others don't approve. And with the video that was recently posted on his social media accounts it's clear that Pop is keeping an eye on booties in Longview, and can smell the MarijuanO in the air.

Pop gives exactly what we need more of in the world, kindhearted and honest. As he gets a few years older he still takes time to appreciate the beauty around him and sometimes that is in the form of a booty. From the video below it's pretty clear Pop sure enjoys booty. But when those words are coming from a sweet old man it's much different than a creepy middle age guy.

The Video Will Make You Giggle

It's clear that the video below was put together from lots of different clips but it doesn't change the fact that it is hilarious. I have to admit that I have now watched the video probably a handful of times and it still makes me laugh.

Marijuana is in the Air in Longview

While we all know that marijuana can be found just about anywhere, there is something hilarious about Pop saying he can smell that "marijuanO".

You have to watch the video for yourself:

