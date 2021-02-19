Looking For A Literal Dream Job? Here’s One You Can Sleep On

We all have had dreams of that perfect job. A real dream job. Fortunately, I’m doing what I consider a dream job: being on the radio and playing music every day. There is a job opening that will pay you to stay in a 5-star hotel and pay you $2000 just to sleep.

The company is called Sleep Standards and they are looking for one lucky person who will help them learn more about the influence of environmental factors on the quality of sleep. The chosen candidate will spend five nights sleeping in different environments set up by the Sleep Standards team including one night in a luxury 5-star resort.

In an email to me here’s what the company said:

"The duration of our experiment is five nights. If we choose you, we will send you to a new sleep environment every night. In each of those environments, we will carefully adjust several environmental factors that we think might improve your sleep quality. You can expect different settings in each place. Not to worry though, these settings will in no way harm your physical and mental health."

"As the chosen candidate, you will be required to write an honest report about your sleep experience each night, especially about how each of the adjustments we made in a specific sleep environment affects your sleep quality."

"Besides the report, you will also be asked to rate the environment on a scale from 1 to 10 (with 10 being the best sleep environment)."

To apply for this dream job, fill out the questionnaire HERE