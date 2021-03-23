An East Texan could get Paid $10,000 a Month to Learn Wine Business

These "dream job" offers seem to be popping up a lot lately. If only Hasbro would offer a "dream job" to test out the latest Transformers toys, at home, while getting paid x amount of money per month. Dude, I would apply so quick. This "dream job" offer sounds pretty good, too, and I don't even like wine.

Get our free mobile app

The Murphy Goode Winery in Sonoma, California wants to give you a job. Not just any job, you can live rent free and get paid $10,000 per month for a year. **types in calculator** That's $120,000. Not a bad gig just to taste test wine.

"So, what if you're somebody like me that doesn't like or doesn't know anything about wine?" They'll train you, on the job, for $10,000 a month. All you have to do is go to murphygoodewinery.com, scroll down just a bit until you get to an "Apply Now" button, fill out the basic info, attach a video saying why you would be perfect for the job.

Your first ninety days on the job, you will shadow their wine maker, Dave Ready, Jr. From there, it's all up to you. This could be the perfect job for someone who is interested in the wine business.

There is a lot of fine print to read before applying which you can find at murphygoodewinery.com. You will also need to have everything filled out and your video submitted by June 30, 2021.

So get to it. If you're interested in getting into the wine making business, this could be the perfect opportunity for you. Learn those skills and bring them back to East Texas to open your own winery.