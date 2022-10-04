Loretta Lynn’s Last Words for Her Fans Are a Gift to Remember

Loretta Lynn took joy in connecting with her fans on Facebook right up to her final days. In recent weeks she celebrated family achievements, recognized the death of Queen Elizabeth II and embraced throwback photos of her and other country artists.

On Oct. 2, Lynn would publish what would prove to be her last Facebook message. Bible verses were not unusual on Lynn's official page, but after her passing, this latest recitation hits hard. If these were not just her last words to fans, but her last words on Earth, she would have left having delivered a pearl to treasure.

"Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed," the "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer writes. "But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God."

The message ends by recognizing that she's sharing from the Book of John. More than 6,000 fans liked the post, and 1,500 shared it. "How could we have known that this would be her last post?" writes a user named Susan Frost. "How appropriate that it is a Bible verse! Thank you, Loretta for a life well lived!"

Lynn's family would later add their official statement about the death of Lynn. She died on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) at age 90.

Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills ... The family has asked for privacy during this time, as they grieve. An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming in a public announcement.

Immediately after news of Lynn's death broke, an outpouring of love from the country music community began to shape the day's social media feed. Darius Rucker, Reba McEntire and George Strait are just three who shared photos of themselves with the late country legend but dozens more reacted.