Smith Co. Sheriff Warns of Several Car Burglaries in the Tyler, TX Area

Recently, a representative from the Smith County Sheriff's Department shared a post on their public Facebook page with a warning for residents who live in the Tyler, Texas area.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they have been receiving several reports regarding various incidents of auto burglaries in the Tyler area. They specifically mentioned the area of County Road 148 and FM 2493 which are located in the southwest area of Smith County.

The post went on to share that the burglaries they've seen reported were very early on the morning of Tuesday, October 4. From what they know so far, the incidents allegedly involve three suspects which you'll see in the video and photos below.

Get our free mobile app

The incidents of auto burglary occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022 and involved what appear to be three suspects.

You'll see in the video that two of the suspects engaged with a black vehicle--which appears to be a truck or SUV of some kind. Meanwhile, the third suspect appears to have been engaging as a lookout. They are hard to see but you'll notice the movement.

Here's the link to the video as for whatever reason, the settings wouldn't allow us to embed it here. Here's a couple of photos in case that is helpful:

Screenshots from video shared publicly on FB by Smith Co Sheriff Screenshots from video shared publicly on FB by Smith Co Sheriff loading...

If you recognize the individuals or have any information regarding these burglaries, please reach out to the Smith County Sheriff's Office at (903) 566-6600.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

How About We Take a Quick Peek Inside Shaq's Beautiful New Dallas, TX Mansion? He's one of the biggest guys to ever step foot on a basketball court, and has got one of the biggest hearts off of it. Television personality, entrepreneur, and NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O'Neal has moved to Dallas, TX, and we're ready to take a look at his new digs.

Take a Look Inside the Home of Ezekiel Elliott in Frisco, Texas The Dallas Cowboys Running Back has a gorgeous home not far from the stadium.