Wait, So Cody Johnson Turned Down a Role in the “Yellowstone” Universe?

I feel like I've seen Cody Johnson mention this somewhere before, but in a new interview he revealed that he turned down a role to join the "Yellowstone" universe, and leaves the door wide open for Taylor Sheridan to bring him into the fold.

"Yellowstone" is the hottest show today, the fifth season is set to premiere in November, and it's got more spin offs and prequels than "Star Trek" and "Law and Order" combined -- a bit of hyperbole sure, but it's popularity is not lost on Cody.

When asked about the possibility of joining the "Yellowstone" family he tells Hot 20 Countdown host Carissa Culiner,

“Taylor Sheridan actually approached me about being in ‘1883.’ I couldn’t make it work because of my schedule. We were already booked." But it appears like this is something he'd like to make work at some point.

“Acting is something I really would like to do,” he says. “I was in theater in high school. I feel like It would be fun to kind of dive into the whelm of playing the bad guy or being something the complete opposite of what I am in real life... Taylor, figure it out. We got to do this, buddy. There needs to be a little bit more team roping on ‘Yellowstone,’” a rodeoing event that the Texas native is quite proficient at.

He also alludes to his '23 tour with Luke Combs, check it out:

