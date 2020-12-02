Lowe’s Will Deliver Your Christmas Tree for Free

I could not be more excited about the new offer from Lowe's. Seriously where was this option back in the day? Lowe's is offering a pretty awesome service for everyone who doesn't own a truck or who might be cautious about Christmas tree shopping in person. You can order a tree online from Lowe's and you will get it delivered to your home for free in 2 to 5 days.

I have seen so many people outside of stores trying to load up a tree on top of their car and I wince just thinking about how that tree could fall so easily, eliminate that issue altogether and buy a tree at Lowe's.

As the child of immigrants, Christmas was never a huge holiday in our home. There were several years that we went without a Christmas tree in our home. I will never forget Christmas of 1997 when I got home and you could see pine needles all over our driveway.

There was a struggle that involved a Christmas tree in our front yard and that could only mean one thing, there was a Christmas tree in our home. Turns out my sister loaded up the Christmas tree on her Jeep Grand Cherokee and she somehow managed with her 5-foot 4-inch frame to lift the weight of a Christmas miracle and put up the glorious tree in our living room, all by herself. Who knew 23 years later, she could just shop online and not worry about the Christmas tree struggles.