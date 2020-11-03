Lubbock Family Seeks Help for Dad Who Suffered Severe Burns in Freak Accident

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A Lubbock man is asking the public for financial support after a terrible accident left his father with second and third degree burns on his nose, neck and face.

Richard Brooks, a resident of Lubbock for almost 15 years, was severely burned when static electricity from his blanket ignited the line leading up to his nose from his oxygen machine, sending fire shooting at his face. It appears that the incident happened so fast that he and his wife didn't notice the extensive burns until the fire was put out.

Richard has been on oxygen and bedridden for many months due to the severity of his 1999 diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis, a disease that disrupts information flowing from the brain to other parts of the body.

After a three-day stint in the hospital, Richard is home recuperating from the devastating injury. KCBD had the opportunity to speak with Richard, and in spite of his injury he was in good spirits, “…talking and joking through the interview.”

Richard will likely need extensive cosmetic surgery on his nose, lips, and other parts of his face to improve his quality of life.

Richard’s son Nick set up a GoFundMe account for his father to help with the financial aspect of Richard's recovery. Times are certainly tough for everyone right now, but if you can spare a few dollars toward Richard's recovery, it could make all the difference.

Richard's son posted on the GoFundMe page: "Anything helps even it it's a dollar or share."

Let's come together and help Richard feel better in time for the holidays.