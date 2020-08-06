Lubbock Man & Designated Driver Dies in Crash, Family Seeks Help to Honor Him

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

William Bryan Heaney loved his family and his wife. He wanted her to have a great night this past Sunday (August 4th, 2020).

They both stayed sober but it was past 2 a.m. out in the sticks on a dark Lubbock County roadway. William, cozy and content in the warmth of a West Texas night, dozed off for just one moment.

Then, everything went wrong.

The vehicle veered. William woke up and over-corrected his mistake, sending the vehicle tumbling. William's final words to his now awake -- and very afraid wife -- were: "It's going to be OK, just wait until the truck stops flipping."

William was ejected from the vehicle. Jessica had to kick the windshield out to find him in a field.

It's a horrible accident that could happen to any of us. I had the luck and honor of working with William at Nightmare on 19th Street. He was a dedicated and brave member of our security team.

If you would like to help this family out during the time of their greatest need, please do so at their GoFundMe page. Every a few dollars will add up and help lay this man to rest.

A previous version of this story stated that William's wife had been "letting loose", however I have since found out that she had fallen asleep just due to tiredness and was sober at the time of the accident. I apologize for the mistake.