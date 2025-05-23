You’ll Find Texas’ Most Absurd Drinking & Driving Law In Lubbock

I suppose I understand the spirit behind this Lubbock, TX law, but it definitely missed the mark. And it's easy to see why no other place in the Lone Star State ever incorporated it as law.

Driving under the influence of alcohol, or any drug, is dangerous. In Texas, you can be punished with up to a $2,000 fine, up to 180 days in jail upon conviction with three mandatory days, and you can lose your driver's license for up to a year.

That makes sense. We've got to punish people who make our roads unsafe, but if there's anyone out there who can explain to me why this absurd driving law exists, I'm all ears.

The Most Absurd Driving Law In Texas, It's in Lubbock

Get our free mobile app

A big ol' congratulations going out to our friends in Lubbock County, which is home to The No. 1 Absolute Most Absurd Driving Law in Texas. Did you know that in Lubbock County a drunk passenger could get a designated driver in trouble?

I'm not sure how this is enforced, but here's the law as it is written, "In Lubbock County, it is illegal to drive within an arm's length of alcohol." That part makes sense. But this law also explicitly includes alcohol that is currently coursing through someone else's bloodstream, via Discover Walks.

WAIT, WHAT. Did I read that correctly? You can't drive within arm's length of someone who is over the legal limit? You can't drive a drunk person home unless they're in the trunk of your car? Or the bed of your truck?

Please, someone, tell me this law doesn't get DDs in trouble. Surely not. In the meantime, next time you're the designated driver in Lubbock County keep this in mind.

Five Places You Are Now & Always Banned From In Texas While you are traveling across Texas there are so many fascinating places to see, but there are a few places that even attempting to visit could get you into trouble.