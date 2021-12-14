Every day, East Texas law enforcement put themselves in harm's way to defend and protect their citizens. Why? A select few people have evil in their heart and have no problem putting an innocent neighbor in a life or death situation. Such a situation happened Monday night, December 13, when a man carjacked and unsuspecting citizen and forced them to drive from Cherokee County into Angelina County.

Monday night, December 13, 911 dispatchers were attempting to de-escalate a hostage situation. A suspect was holding a citizen at gunpoint and threatening that citizen while on the phone with dispatchers. The suspect eventually ended the phone call. A chase ensued that started in Cherokee County and crossed into Angelina County.

It was here that Lufkin Police took over on Highway 69 North. The vehicle suddenly stopped and officers were able to surround the vehicle. Officers approached the vehicle and saw the suspect in the passenger seat. They also saw that the suspect was holding a gun and was pointing it at the driver.

Officers gave several commands to get out of the car and put the gun down. The suspect did not comply with this command and officers were forced to shoot the suspect. The driver being held hostage was not injured.

The suspect was treated for a shot to the neck and turned over to Cherokee County officials. The unnamed suspect is facing several felony charges. Texas Rangers are investigating as is standard procedure in an incident like this.

Full body camera video of the situation was released by Lufkin Police and can be viewed below.

