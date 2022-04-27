I've said it multiple times and I will continue to stand by this statement, "thieves are the absolute worse and are the lowest of the low." To think that its okay to take something that's not yours is just beyond me. Its right there in the 10 Commandments, too, "Thou shalt not steal." This carjacker in San Antonio did not get what he expected from his would-be victim.

Get our free mobile app

Tuesday morning, April 26, a dude decided he would try to steal another dude's car at a QuikTrip in San Antonio. What the carjacker didn't expect was the carjacker fighting back. Fighting back to the point of getting shot several times by the would-be victim, sending him to the hospital in critical condition.



The would-be victim was pumping gas into his Honda Accord at the QuikTrip when a man pulled up to an adjacent pump in a truck. That man jumped into the driver's seat of the Accord. As he tried to drive off, the car's owner jumped into the passenger seat where a fight begin between the two men.

In the midst of the fight, the owner of the Accord was able to pull out a gun and shoot the carjacker several times. The car owner did not sustain any injuries.

San Antonio police are still investigating the incident. The car owner is cooperating with police. The carjacker is listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Stories like this show that crime just does not pay. Stop thinking it is okay to take from those who work hard for what they have.

Six Texas Children Under the Age of Five Still Missing If you have any information into the disappearance of any of these children, contact the police departments listed on the graphic.

11 Individuals Put to Death for Crimes in Smith County, Texas Here is a list of people who have been executed because of horrible crimes they committed in Smith County, Texas