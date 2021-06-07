Luke Bryan's annual Farm Tour is coming back this fall. The country superstar's 2021 trek to various rural venues will begin on Sept. 9.

Bryan's 2021 Farm Tour -- his 12th -- will run from Sept. 9-18 and include five never-before-played venues. Stops include Marshall, Wisc. (Sept. 9), Kingman, Ind. (Sept. 19) and Fowlerville, Mich. (Sept. 18); a full list of shows is below.

“I think I am more excited about this year’s Farm Tour than any other year,” says Bryan -- who was forced to cancel the tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Growing up in a farming family in rural Georgia, I know how hard farming can be even on a good year, and how hard those families work -- from sunup to sundown.

"After the challenges we have all faced in the last year with so many people losing their jobs, struggling to put food on their tables, food supply chains jeopardized, grocery stores struggling to keep food on the shelves in some areas, it is so apparent to me, and I hope everyone, why our farmers are truly the backbone of our country," Bryan adds. "They never stopped providing for all of us. Ever. It’s time to thank our farmers, once again. It’s going to mean even more to me this year."

A portion of proceeds from Bryan's Farm Tour each year fund college scholarships for students from the farming communities in which he hosts the shows. More than 60 scholarships have been handed out since Bryan began the annual tour in 2009.

Tickets for Bryan's 2021 Farm Tour will go on sale on Friday (June 11) at 10AM local time; Nut House fan club members and Citi cardholders will have pre-sale access beginning on Tuesday (June 8). Visit LukeBryan.com for more details.

Luke Bryan, 2021 Farm Tour Dates:

Sept. 9 — Marshall, Wisc. @ Statz Bros. Farm

Sept. 10 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Brown Farms

Sept. 11 — Chillicothe, Ill. @ Three Sisters Park

Sept. 16 — Kingman, Ind. @ Martin Farms

Sept. 17 — Baltimore, Ohio @ Miller Family Farms

Sept. 18 — Fowlerville, Mich. @ Kubiak Family Farms

More of Country Music's Can't-Miss 2021 Tours: